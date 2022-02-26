Scott Disick inspired by Kanye West, finds Kardashian-Jenner doppelganger date

Scott Disick has a Kylie Jenner looking girlfriend!

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters are seemingly growing in popularity after Kanye West found himself a Kim Kardashian lookalike girlfriend, Chaney Jones.

Scott Disick has now followed suit as he was spotted in Malibu with a Kylie Jenner doppelganger, Holly Scarfone. Scott Disick shares kids with Kylie's elder sister, Kourtney Kardashian.

The duo was papped leaving a dinner date at Nobu in Malibu Thursday night.

Holly is a reality TV star from Canada living in the US. She graduated with a degree in psychology from the University of Colorado.

For their day out, Holly wore an ankle-length cream colored lace up dress accessorised with a matching toned Bottega Veneta handbag.

The Instagram model enjoys over 600K followers.