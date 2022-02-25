 
Friday February 25, 2022
Grammy jury member reveals BTS' chances of winning an award this year

An Indian jury member at the Grammys thinks BTS might only have a 50-50 chance at taking home an award

By Web Desk
February 25, 2022
An Indian jury member at the Grammys thinks BTS might only have a 50-50 chance at taking home an award this year, reported The Hindustan Times.

Talking to the publication about his induction into the Recording Academy and getting a chance to vote for the winners as jury, singer-producer Somesh Mathur shed light on which artists have better chances at taking home a Grammy this year.

Sharing whether BTS has a chance at winning, saying, “It’s a 50-50 chance. I wouldn’t be very bullish about it.”

“If you ask me the pulse of the whole voting fraternity it’s not that good. However, I would like them to win because they are the only Asians to have made it so big in the US and everywhere else. And that is a matter of great pride for Asians. I would love BTS to win a Grammy,” added.

Mathur also revealed which artists have a higher chance at winning the big awards, sharing, “Album of the Year might go to Ye (Kanye West) and Song of the Year may go to Billie Eilish.”