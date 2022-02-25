Matthew Perry’s memoir has his Friend’s co-stars ‘in a panic’

Matthew Perry's memoir reveals that he didn’t feel like his Friend’s co-actors ‘supported him’

Matthew Perry’s has a lot of secrets related to his co-actors in Friends that the actor was keeping to himself but his upcoming memoir is going to be a juicy read as he is prepared to spill them all!

A source revealed to OK! Magazine, “The word is he’s going to unload on the whole crew, which has everyone in a panic.”

Matthew, who played the iconic role of Chandler Bing on the famous sitcom Friends, “figures it’s time to come clean not just about his own life, but also about the good, the bad and the ugly things that happened on the Friends set,” said the insider.

The 52-year-old star “really couldn’t care less” if his memoir is going to upset Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox and company, the insider stated, adding, "He’s not going to hold back."

As per the source, the idea to get it all straight with the cast occurred to Perry after the Friends reunion in May where he became the center of jokes for his haggard appearance.

“He didn’t feel like any of them supported him, and it was a bitter reminder of how much he suffered back when they were shooting the show,” the source went on saying.

The insider also revealed that the cast was not as ‘close’ as people thought they were.

“They weren’t as close as people think. Their characters were so tight, but the reality is there was a lot of tension and jealousy.”