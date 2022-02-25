 
close
Friday February 25, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt’s performance in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' gets Neetu Kapoor’s applause

Neetu Kapoor, mother of Ranbir Kapoor, thinks Alia Bhatt ‘hit the ball out of the park' in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

By Web Desk
February 25, 2022
Neetu Kapoor, mother of Ranbir Kapoor, thinks Alia Bhatt ‘hit the ball out of the park in Gangubai Kathiawadi
Neetu Kapoor, mother of Ranbir Kapoor, thinks Alia Bhatt ‘hit the ball out of the park' in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor dropped her review on  Gangubai Kathiawadi, appreciating  her future daughter in law Alia Bhatt's performance in the film.

She asked people to watch Alia’s phenomenal performance in a story shared on Instagram.

Sharing the film's poster on the photo sharing app, Neetu wrote, “Watch how Alia Bhatt hits the ball out of the park.”

Alia Bhatt’s performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi gets Neetu Kapoor’s applause

Earlier, Neetu also lauded the film’s trailer as she shared it on her stories. She wrote, “Ufffff outstanding”

Ranbir’s sister Ridhima Kapoor also appreciated the film, sharing her review in her stories.

She wrote, “When two living legends come together and create magic #sanjayleelabhansali #aliabhatt what a fantastic movie! Brilliant performance! Alia Bhatt you nailed it.”

Alia Bhatt’s performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi gets Neetu Kapoor’s applause