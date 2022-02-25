Nobel Peace Prize next for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry?

Cheerleaders of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are set to receive President's Award on Saturday, are seriously suggesting Nobel Peace Prize next for the couple, royal expert Richard Eden shared on Friday.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize next, the royal couple’s cheerleaders suggesting it seriously, according to Eden.

They are suggesting the Nobel Prize for Meghan and Harry as they are set to receive the President's Award in recognition of special achievement and distinguished public service at the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday.

The Daily Mail editor Richard Eden retweeted NAACP Image Awards and said, “#PrinceHarry and #Meghan's cheerleaders are tweeting me - seriously - suggesting that, next, the couple will be nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize. #royal.”

Earlier, NAACP shared an adorable photo of the royal couple, saying “The 53rd NAACP Image Awards will honor humanitarians, global leaders, and co-founders of Archewell, Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, with the prestigious President's Award. The President's Award is presented in recognition of distinguished public service.”