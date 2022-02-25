Raveena Tandon thanks Indian PM Modi for condolence letter following father’s demise

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon recently shared a condolence letter from the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi following her father, filmmaker Ravi Tandon’s death.

The late filmmaker and producer Ravi Tandon, breathe his last on February 11 after suffering from respiratory failure at his residence. He was 86.

Offering his condolences to Raveena, PM Modi, in his letter, mentioned how her father’s death is a loss for the creative world.

Taking to Twitter, the Shool actress shared a picture of the letter and thanked the PM for his kind words. She wrote, “Thank you for your kind words Sir. @narendramodi ji Truly said .. he leaves a legacy of versatile work.”

In the letter, PM Modi wrote that he was deeply saddened by Ravi Tandon's death and that creativity and capability furthered Indian cinema. He also wished Raveena and her family patience to deal with the grief of losing him.

In another tweet, Raveena, 47, shared throwback pictures of her dad Ravi and wrote, “Today being Papa’s terhvin” the 13 day, they say this is the day when the soul finally leaves all attachments and rests in his heavenly abode. I thank all of you for the outpouring of love for him and support for us. A gentleman director. He was and is, truly Loved.”

On the work front, Raveena was last seen in Netflix series Aranyak. She will be seen next in K.G.F: Chapter 2. She also has Ghudhchadi with Sanjay Dutt lined up.