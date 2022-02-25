Quentin Tarantino might direct episodes for TV show ‘Justified’

Quentin Tarantino is in early talks to direct two episodes of the revival of the hit FX drama series Justified

Quentin Tarantino is in early talks to direct two episodes of the revival of the hit FX drama series Justified starring actor Timothy Olyphant, reported Variety.

The limited series revival was ordered in January, with Olyphant roped in to reprise his role as US Marshal Raylan Givens.

According to reports, the new series is inspired by Elmore Leonard’s novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit and Tarantino is a well-known fan of the author; he earlier adapted Leonard’s novel Rum Punch into 1997’s Jackie Brown.

Tarantino has also worked with Olyphant earlier in his recent film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, in which the actor starred as James Stacy.

Dave Andron and Micharl Dinner are set to serve as the writers, showrunners and executive producers for the series, with Olyphant also coming in as an executive producer.