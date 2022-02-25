Quentin Tarantino might direct episodes for TV show ‘Justified’

Quentin Tarantino is in early talks to direct two episodes of the revival of the hit FX drama series Justified starring actor Timothy Olyphant, reported Variety.
The limited series revival was ordered in January, with Olyphant roped in to reprise his role as US Marshal Raylan Givens.
According to reports, the new series is inspired by Elmore Leonard’s novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit and Tarantino is a well-known fan of the author; he earlier adapted Leonard’s novel Rum Punch into 1997’s Jackie Brown.
Tarantino has also worked with Olyphant earlier in his recent film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, in which the actor starred as James Stacy.
Dave Andron and Micharl Dinner are set to serve as the writers, showrunners and executive producers for the series, with Olyphant also coming in as an executive producer.
Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers reunite for breakfast after splitting up few days ago
"I am horrified by the inhumane and downright declarations by the Texas state,” said Elliot Page in an interview
Prince William reveals biggest difficulties he’s faced as a girl-dad to Princess Charlotte
Alexandria Daddario opens up about what her relationship is like with fiancé Andrew Form
Snoop Dogg presses the court for a major decision in his assault lawsuit
Prince Andrew used public money to fund Princess Eugenie's gap year trip