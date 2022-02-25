‘Cruel’ plan against Princess Beatrice, Eugenie leaked: report

Experts have just lifted the veil off of a rather ‘cruel’ plan orchestrated to strip Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie of their royal linkages and titles that have been unearthed.

This news has been brought forward by royal historian Marlene Koenig and according to Express UK, she revealed the details.

Her research reveals, “There was a discussion that the York princesses would lose their royal style and become styled as children of a Duke and that got vetoed.”

“I suspect because they were already born and it would have been seen as cruel,” she also went on to add.

Before concluding she added, “But it was already decided then that they were not going to be working royals and I think that was a big mistake.”