Prince William breaks down the ‘nightmare’ struggles of being a girl-dad to Princess Charlotte

Prince William recently shed some light into the ‘nightmare’ struggles that accompany being a girl-dad to his only daughter Princess Charlotte.



These revelations have been made by Prince William himself, during one of his candid chats with The Mirror.

He began by giving some insight into Prince George’s personality and explained how it’s been easier to parent a boy but harder to learn girl-dad responsibilities.

He was even quoted saying, "The alteration from being a single, independent man to going into marriage and then having children is life-changing. George is a right little rascal sometimes, he keeps me on my toes, but he's a sweet boy."

But when it came to talking about Princess Charlotte and all the different things dads have to learn for their daughter’s Prince William dubbed the experience of learning to tie ponytails and other daily chores, ‘a nightmare’.

But practice did make perfect in his case, and he concluded by clarifying “I can do [Princess Charlotte’s] ponytail, but that’s about it as I don’t have enough hair to practice on!”