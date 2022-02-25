 
Friday February 25, 2022
showbiz

Kareena Kapoor attends star-studded wedding bash of Farhan Akhtar

Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and other A-list celebs joins Farhan Akhtar’s wedding bash

By Web Desk
February 25, 2022
Kareena Kapoor attends star-studded wedding bash of Farhan Akhtar
Kareena Kapoor attends star-studded wedding bash of Farhan Akhtar 

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar arrived at their wedding bash hosted by producer friend Ritesh Sidhwani.

The event had all Bollywood A-list celebrities. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Deepika Padukone, several stars celebrated the union of the newly wedded couple.

Kareena shared a sizzling photo with her girl gang in her Instagram stories as she could be seen with sister Karishma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora. The actress called the picture ‘liftie’.

Kareena Kapoor attends star-studded wedding bash of Farhan Akhtar

The Jab We Met actress along with her gang wore gorgeous black dresses which seems to be the dress code for the day.

Kareena Kapoor attends star-studded wedding bash of Farhan Akhtar

Amir Khan joined the party in casual jeans and black top.  Deepika, on the other hand, looked drop-dead gorgeous as the paparazzi photographed her in a mid length black dress.

Kareena Kapoor attends star-studded wedding bash of Farhan Akhtar


Kareena Kapoor attends star-studded wedding bash of Farhan Akhtar

The bride wore a blue gown as her husband joined her in casuals. Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi also joined the duo.

Kareena Kapoor attends star-studded wedding bash of Farhan Akhtar

Jacqueline Fernandez looked breath taking in an orange dress with a high knee slit

The star studded evening also included Gauri Khan with daughter Suhana and son Aryan Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Vidya Balan, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, Arjun Rampal, Farah Khan, Harshvarrdhan and others.

The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor tied the knot with singer Shibani Dandekar on 19th February. The low-key intimate wedding was only attended by close friends and family. As per reports, the groom will throw the reception later this month. 