Russia permitted to participate in ‘Eurovision Song Contest’ amid Ukraine invasion

Russia has been granted permission to participate in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest amidst the country’s on-going invasion of Ukraine.

According to the recent reports of CNN, the organisers shared on Thursday that a Russian performer will compete as the event is ‘a non-political cultural event.’

"The EBU [European Broadcasting Union] is however concerned about current events in Ukraine and will continue to closely monitor the situation,” the outlet quoted organiser’s statement.

Ukraine has asked EBU to not let its invader participate in the competition in the wake of continuous clash between the two countries.

The statement, as per the publication, also holds a request to broadcasters to bar Russian media from the event association.

Meanwhile, Russia has not announced the performer to represent the country in the competition.

As per Eurovision, the decision can be made until the next month.