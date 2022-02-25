Queen Elizabeth’s 70 years on throne: Platinum Party at Palace ballot opens

On Saturday 4th June, the BBC will stage and broadcast a special live concert from Buckingham Palace that will bring together some of the world’s biggest entertainment stars to celebrate the most significant and joyous moments from the Queen’s seven decade reign.



According to the royal family, the ballot for the Platinum Party at the Palace is now open. 5000 members of the public will be selected to receive a pair of free tickets to be in the audience in front of Buckingham Palace for a once-in-a-lifetime concert celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee on Saturday the 4th of June.

Fans can apply for a pair of tickets until 23:59 23rd March. The tickets will not being allocated on a first-come first-served basis, so there is as much chance of being selected if an application is made on the 24th February as on the 23rd of March.

The Platinum Party at the Palace will bring together the world’s biggest entertainers, all performing in celebration of Her Majesty The Queen becoming the first British monarch to reign for seventy years.

With state-of-the-art technology and a stunning stage design in front of the iconic Royal Residence, the event will feature an incredible range of musical highlights from global pop stars to rock royalty to opera singers with a full, live orchestra.

Stars from film, TV and the stage will also tell the story and celebrate some of the most significant cultural moments from The Queen’s reign.

The remaining tickets will be made available to charitable organisations including those who work in support of young people, the military, the environment and those who supported communities during the pandemic.