Britney Spears features teaser into new tropical getaway after vowing to sue ex-managers

Singer-songwriter Britney Spears has once again taken to social media with a vow to sue all the ex-business partners.
The post featured Spears lounging about her private jet and joking about being totally sober.
It even featured a candid caption that read, “Headed to a tropical destination !!!! Messing around on the plane … Doing a Bridesmaids scene and to the comments … like we care !!!!! Like I care if you care or not ???”
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex want world leaders to stand with Ukraine
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are "so excited" for their tour
Prince William made visit to UK top secret department: report
Morgan dares to host the Duchess of Sussex in his new show
Chaney Jones frolicked in the waves wearing a very cheeky swimsuit and pair of sunglasses
Hans Zimmer has commented on 'Dune' director Denis Villeneuve being snubbed by the Oscars for best director