Meghan Markle and Harry issue statement on Russian invasion of Ukraine

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Thursday called on the global community to stand with the people of Ukraine against Russian aggression.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex issued a statement on Russian's invasion of Ukraine as reports said more than hundred people lost their lives in the first day of fighting.

The royal couple and their team at the Archewell Foundation said in the statement, "Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all of us at Archewell stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same."



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have moved to California along with their children after stepping down from their royal duties.