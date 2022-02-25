Meghan Markle and Harry issue statement on Russian invasion of Ukraine

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Thursday called on the global community to stand with the people of Ukraine against Russian aggression.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex issued a statement on Russian's invasion of Ukraine as reports said more than hundred people lost their lives in the first day of fighting.
The royal couple and their team at the Archewell Foundation said in the statement, "Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all of us at Archewell stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same."
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have moved to California along with their children after stepping down from their royal duties.
The Weeknd has no plans of settling down anytime soon and is actually just casually dating DJ Simi Khadra
Prince Charles and Princess Diana's distant relationship came to light in the engagement photos
Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o is reportedly in Karachi to attend artist Misha Japanwala's wedding
The Backstreet Boys are coming back to live performances with shows in Las Vegas
Hilary Duff has finally reacted to online criticism over seemingly not putting her daughter Banks in a car seat
Fans reacted to Lilly Singh's post and prayed for her quick recovery