Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o spotted at wedding in Karachi

Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o is reportedly in Karachi to attend renowned artist Misha Japanwala's wedding.
Nyong’o’s presence in Karachi was first reported by journalist Sadiq Saleem who, on Wednesday, shared photos of the Black Panther posing on a beach in the city on his Instagram.
“Just before you hit the bed, leme tell you that Lupita is in Karachi… Dancing the night away at a beach wedding. Misha Japanwala tied the knot today!” he captioned the photos.
She was also spotted in pictures from the wedding event itself in a desi lehnga choli, with author Anila Ali sharing a picture on Twitter with the caption, “At the wedding of an amazingly talented friend’s daughter in Karachi- #MishaFisher & their friends from #NewYork, #LupitaAmondiNyong'o Their dance performances rocked!”
Nyong’o and Japanwala are yet to share pictures or videos from the event and we can’t wait to see the actress’ dance moves!
