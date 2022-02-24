Hilary Duff responds to mom-shamers after being slammed for not using car seat

Hilary Duff has finally reacted to online criticism over seemingly not putting her daughter Banks in a car seat

Hilary Duff has finally reacted to online criticism over seemingly not putting her daughter Banks in a car seat back in January.

Talking to Romper, the How I Met Your Father star responded to criticism over her and husband Matthew Koma not using a car seat for their daughter Banks and said, “It’s not like I’m driving on the 405 with my kids in the back seat without a car seat.

The former Lizzie McGuire star, now 34 and a mother of three, added that online trolls had ‘no context’ of the criticised video, originally posted by Duff’s best friend Molly Bernard on her Instagram and shows Banks posing in the back seat.

“You are telling me you’ve never put your kids in the back seat to drive a block before with an adult back there? I’m like, ‘Happy new year to you, too’,” added Duff.

Comments on Bernard’s post ranged from “Unless you’re running from a wildfire or some other emergency/disaster there is ZERO reason for a toddler to be in a car like this,” to, “Banks not in a car seat breaks my CPST heart.”

She has since turned off commenting.

Duff and Koma also share 10-month-old daughter Mae, and tied the knot in 2019.