Prince Harry told to stay put in US amid security row

Prince Harry has been told to not to expect security for when he visits the UK.
For the unversed, the Dule of Sussex launched a judicial review against the Home Office after he was refused permission to pay for his own police protection.
His lawyers insisted that he wants to bring his family to meet the Queen but cannot risk his family’s safety due to threats from extremist groups and neo-Nazis.
Defending the Home Office’s decision, royal author Christopher Andersen said that Harry should not expect to be given any form ease since he decided to quite his life as a royal.
He said on the Royally Us podcast: "He’s out of the picture now, he can’t even get royal protection any more."
"I think there’s an element here of ‘those are the rules’, and of punishment. You’ve made your bed and now you have to lie in it, that’s the attitude of the monarchy."
"I don’t see him going because it would undermine his case that there is still a threat to his safety and the safety of his family," he claimed.
"However, that will only deepen the wound, widen the chasm between him and his family."
BTS fans spotted a 'Bhojpuri' song on Suga' 'Spotify' account
“Another year has been added to a life without you,” wrote Janhvi Kapoor in her note for late mother Sridevi
Jaden Smith's death rumours took internet by storm on Wednesday morning
Kangana Ranaut criticised a young girl who imitated Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' character
“Do we deserve a medal or a look of awe?” Kajol wrote in the caption of her post for hubby Ajay Devgn
Lamar Odom talked about his bond with Kanye West and his wish to re-connect with Khloe Kardashian