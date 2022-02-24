Britney Spears blasts Jamie Lynn: 'I'm here to put you in your place'

Britney Spears is not letting Jamie Lynn get away with her 'hurtful' remarks about the singer as Spears recently slammed the Things I Should Have Said writer in since-deleted social media post.

Taking to Instagram, the Toxic hit-maker posted a photo by Christian Hogstedt as she blasted her Lynn in the caption of the post.

“I'm sorry I called you (expletive) but why did you lie about when I went home ??? It’s like you’re going out of your way to lie about me and make me look bad,” Spears began. (quoted by The Mirror)

“Let’s not even start about how you would never let me hold the baby," the 40-year-old singer reflected back on her sister’s rude conduct.

"Momma’s mouth dropped because you would never say anything … you would just yank her out of my arms !!” she added.

“You acted like you owned that household and I’m sorry you were too much …,” her post’s caption read.

“I know dad has taken a back seat because he doesn’t do the conservatorship anymore so I guess you’re feeling that your little sassy (expletive) can boss them around.”

“but I’m here as your older sister to keep it real with you and put you in your place !!,” she vowed.

The Baby Don’t Stop singer also called her out for her saying ‘hurtful things’ to her older sister.

"That’s being so unsupportive and it’s kind of insane. I’m honestly wondering if this is all a joke and you’re testing me because this is so far from you it’s not even funny,” Spears noted.