Priyanka Chopra sends love to newlyweds Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar

Priyanka Chopra has nothing but love for Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekr who recently began their new life as life partners.

The couple has embarked on their sweet journey as a married couple and best wishes from fans and friends continue to pour in. Many celebrities including Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma, Neha Dhupia, and others penned heartfelt messages for the newly married couple in the town.

Amid all, Priyanka also took to her social media handle and showered blessings on the newlywed couple.

Sharing an adorable picture of Farhan and Shibani from their wedding on her Instagram stories, The Sky is Pink actress wrote, “Only love for you both. Congratulations @faroutakhtar @shibanidandekar."

Earlier, Farhan's sister Zoya also wished them and wrote, "May You Never Stop Laughing #congratulations #only (love) @faroutakhtar @shibanidandekar."

Shibani also reacted to Zoya's post and said, "thank you Zo! mad love for you."

A few hours back, Javed Akhtar’s wife Shabana Azmi welcomed the new bride into the family fold. She shared a picture from the wedding album featuring Javed, Honey Irani, Zoya Akhtar, Farah Khan, and Farhan’s daughters - Akira and Shakya and wrote, “Happy family welcomes lovely #Shibani into the family fold.”

For the unversed, the couple got married on 19th February in an intimate wedding ceremony at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's home Sukoon in Khandala and they got their marriage registered on 21th February.