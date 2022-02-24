Prince William 'active component' in monarchy

Prince William is playing an important role to ensure that the monarchy stays together even though the Queen is in charge.
According to a royal expert Robert Lacey, the 95-year-old has started to delegate some of her more tedious, travel-based tasks to the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge of the course of last year.
The move comes after multiple health scares sprang up shortly after the death of her beloved husband Prince Philip, who passed away in April, last year.
Speaking to People Magazine: "They operate together — not as equals, because the Queen remains in charge — but William is a very active component in the way the monarchy protects itself."
As of recently, the duo has been called in for more assistance as the Queen contracted Covid-19.
BTS fans spotted a 'Bhojpuri' song on Suga' 'Spotify' account
“Another year has been added to a life without you,” wrote Janhvi Kapoor in her note for late mother Sridevi
Jaden Smith's death rumours took internet by storm on Wednesday morning
Kangana Ranaut criticised a young girl who imitated Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' character
“Do we deserve a medal or a look of awe?” Kajol wrote in the caption of her post for hubby Ajay Devgn
Lamar Odom talked about his bond with Kanye West and his wish to re-connect with Khloe Kardashian