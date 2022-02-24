Prince William 'active component' in monarchy

File Footage





Prince William is playing an important role to ensure that the monarchy stays together even though the Queen is in charge.

According to a royal expert Robert Lacey, the 95-year-old has started to delegate some of her more tedious, travel-based tasks to the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge of the course of last year.

The move comes after multiple health scares sprang up shortly after the death of her beloved husband Prince Philip, who passed away in April, last year.

Speaking to People Magazine: "They operate together — not as equals, because the Queen remains in charge — but William is a very active component in the way the monarchy protects itself."

As of recently, the duo has been called in for more assistance as the Queen contracted Covid-19.