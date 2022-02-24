Saif Ali Khan’s first look from ‘Vikram Vedha’ is out, Hrithik Roshan calls him ‘finest actor’

Fans are excited as Hrithik Roshan has dropped the much-awaited first look of his co-star Saif Ali Khan from their upcoming film, Vikram Vedha on Thursday.

Taking to his social media handle, the War star introduced the Sacred Games actor, who is all set to play the role of a cop in the upcoming film.

In the shared picture, the Bhoot Police actor is sporting a white polo neck tee with jeans. He completed his look with tinted sunglasses.

Sharing the photo, Hrithik captioned his post, “VIKRAM. #Vikramvedha P.s : working with one of the finest actor and a colleague I have admired for years is going to be an experience I’m going to cherish. Can’t wait!.”

For the unversed, Vikram Vedha is the Hindi remake of Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan's Tamil film of the same title. The film revolves around the story of a police officer who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster.

After the Kaabil actor shared the look, the 3 idiots actor also heaped praise on Saif for his latest avatar. "Now this one I can’t wait to see.. it’s going to be a PARTY in the theaters. Awesome look Saif.. go get Vedha, " Madhavan wrote on Twitter.

Saif’s wife Kareena Kapoor also took to Instagram and shared the photo with the caption, “Husband hotter than ever Can’t wait for this one!”

Besides Hrithik and Saif, actress Radhika Apte will reportedly be seen playing a key role in the film. The Hindi remake of Tamil blockbuster is helmed by Pushkar-Gayatri and is likely to release in September, 2022.