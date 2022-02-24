Olivia Rodrigo breaks down plans for upcoming tour, album

Award-winning songwriter Olivia Rodrigo recently broke down her plans for the upcoming world tour as well as the title of her next album.

The singer announced it all while speaking to Billboard about her plans for the future.

She was quoted telling the outlet, “I have a title for my next album and a few songs."

"It's really exciting to think about the next world that's coming up for me. I just love writing songs. I'm trying not to put too much pressure on myself. [I want to] just sort of explore and have fun right now."

"I chose not to do any bonus tracks or special editions because Sour just felt like such a distinct era in my life, and I felt like I wanted to give the songs and album time to breathe."

She also added, "And yeah, I'm excited to create a new era of my music. I really like the way the album existed as a body of work."

During the course of her interview Rodrigo also explained why she plans to hit smaller venues in her world tour and explained, "I think it's important not to skip steps in my career."

"And also, I'm just really excited to play these more intimate venues and get to know my fans on a deeper, more personal level."