Here is Ananya Panday's rumoured boyfriend Ishaan Khatter’s reaction after watching 'Gehraiyaan'

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday is currently enjoying success of her latest film Gehraiyaan.

Amid all, she talked about her rumoured boyfriend Ishaan Khatter's reaction to the film in her recent interview.

Gehraiyaan was released on February 11 on Amazon Prime. Apart from Ananya, the film also stars actors Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa in lead roles.

Speaking with ETimes, the Liger actor explained Ishaan's reaction. She said, “I got to watch the film with Ishaan as well, I think he is rewatching it again on Amazon. He is someone who has been a very big influence on me in terms of cinema and acting. Even his personality is extremely loving and sweet and supportive. I am surrounded by a lot of love, so I am very grateful.”

She also revealed how her best friends- actor Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor reacted to the film.

She said, “Suhana and Shanaya are my best friends. We're just like the bestest friends ever. I was lucky enough to watch the movie with them. They are the best audience because they were reacting to everything. They were like 'Oh my god! What's going to happen next? Oh my god, is this really happening?' and I was like 'Guys... chill. Watch the film.' They are so sweet and so supportive. We discuss films a lot and discuss acting. We've been doing that since childhood because we have all wanted to be actors. It was a collective dream that the three of us had together. They really, really enjoyed the film.”

On the work front, Ananya will be next seen in Liger with South superstar Vijay Deverakonda. And she also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in the lead roles.