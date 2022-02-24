Kim Kardashian believes 'she can be her own person' after Kanye split

Kim Kardashian knows it's time to move on from Kanye West, says source.

Speaking to PEOPLE, a insider shared the 41-year-old is now trying to be her own person amid all the ugly social media brawl with Kanye West.

"Kim is trying to figure out who Kim is right now. She's grown a lot since the split. She realizes she can be her own person without him and she's moved on," a source tells PEOPLE of the 41-year-old Kardashians star.

"She was trying really, really hard to make it work. Kim thinks Kanye took too long to try to work things out for their family and eventually she had enough and started dating and moved on," the source says, adding, "She doesn't necessarily want more kids but she wants a happy and loving home."

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021. She started dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson in October the same year. Ye on the other hand, is adamant on getting his family back, including beloved wife.