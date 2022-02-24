Wendy Williams fires management team amid legal proceedings

TV host Wendy Williams has reportedly decided to fire her entire management team amid her ongoing legal proceedings and tiffs with the producers of her show.

This news has been brought to light by a source close to The Sun and according to their findings, "Bernie and Howard are out. They don’t even have a way to get in contact with her."

Not just that, "No one has no way to get in contact with Wendy, she doesn't even have her own phone anymore."

This news comes shortly after a separate insider close to the publication admitted that currently, only Williams’ son and ex-husband are able to contact her, in light of the situation.

“Her son is doing a great job with her, taking care of her and getting her the help she needs," an insider noted of "little Kev" helping his recovering mother. "Kevin Jr has Power of Attorney, but his dad is helping him manage what that means he needs to do."

Before concluding the insider also explained that since, "He’s young, and because of everything going on, Wendy isn't opposed to having her ex-husband help her."