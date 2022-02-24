Picture shows umpires Ahsan Raza (L) and Aleem Dar (R) who will officiate the Test series against Pakistan.

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced match officials for the upcoming Australia series.

The Aussies will play three Tests, three ODIs and one T20 match during the historic tour taking place after 24 years.

According to a PCB statement, ICC Elite panellist Aleem Dar and PCB International panellist Ahsan Raza will be the on-field umpires in all Test matches, while ICC Chief Match Referee Ranjan Madugalle will lead the Playing Control Team.

Madugalle, the former Sri Lanka captain, is the only match referee to break the 200-match mark as he has to date refereed in 201 Tests. Aleem Dar, the three-time ICC Umpire of the Year, leads the umpires’ pack with 136 matches.



Asif Yaqoob, PCB Umpire of 2020 and 2021, will be the third umpire in the first and third Tests, while Rashid Riaz will be in the TV umpire’s box for the second Test.

Ahsan Raza, Aleem Dar, Asif Yaqoob and Rashid Riaz will share on-field umpires’ responsibilities, while Muhammad Javed Malik will be the match referee for the three ODIs, which will be played on 29 March, 31 March and 2 April in Rawalpindi.

Aleem and Ahsan will reunite for the one-off 5 April T20I and Muhammad Javed Malik will be the match referee.

Umpire and match referee appointments: