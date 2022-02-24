Wendy Williams ‘completely understands’ why time slot ‘got taken away’: Rep

Wendy Williams’ representative says that the host completely ‘understands’ why Sherri Shepherd was handed her time slot on the talk show, in light of her continued hiatus.
According to the rep and a report by People magazine, “It’s been a challenging time for Wendy as she deals with her health issues. She is incredibly grateful to Debmar-Mercury, to Sherri and everybody else who has supported the show through this time.”
“She, more than anyone, understands the reality of syndicated television — you can’t go to the marketplace and sell a show that’s the ‘Maybe Wendy Show’.”
“She understands why this decision was made from a business point of view, and she has been assured by Debmar-Mercury that should her health get to a point where she can host again and should her desire be that she hosts again that she would be back on TV at that time.”
However, soon after the statement was released, Williams turned to her Instagram account and called out the representative for making unauthorized statements on her behalf, regardless of her well-founded concerns.
William’s personal statement was released to Instagram Stories and reads, “Mr Bragman. Although I appreciate your concerns and respect you immensely I have not authorized you to make any statements on my behalf regarding my current status with Debmar Mercury. Again thanks for your continuing concern and support.”
The Queen was booed at and pelted with eggs
Donald Trump's DNA sample is sought for a defamation suit filed by a woman who accused him of rape
Kate Middleton met her royal lookalike, the Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, during her tour on Wednesday
Queen Elizabeth is tackling a particularly tough time in her life with advice she received from her mother
Millionaire Neil Balnaves died at the age of 77 after getting into a boating accident aboard the luxury yacht
Glee's Becca Tobin is a mom of one after welcoming her first child, a son, through a surrogate