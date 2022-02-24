Robert Pattinson talks about 'The Batman' on the red carpet for London screening

Robert Pattinson, who plays Batman in his upcoming movie, said he used to dress up as Batman his "entire childhood," according to Reuters.
Talking about his film "The Batman", he said "This is bizarre to me. "I'd be so curious what my childhood self would think of this."
On the red carpet for a London screening of "The Batman" on Wednesday, Pattinson said,. "I mean the legacy of the actors who played (Batman), they've all been such massive parts of my life and my interest in film and why I wanted to be an actor in the first place," Pattinson said.
"It's just incredible to be a part of the same coterie," he said, noting that acting with a mask on was "surprisingly difficult. "I grew up on Adam West (playing Batman). I think my costume when I was a kid was an Adam West one."
"The Batman" begins its global rollout from March 1.
