Why is Prince Harry suing Associated Newspapers?

Prince Harry is suing Associated Newspapers, one of Britain's biggest newspaper publishers, according to his spokesperson, months after his wife successfully won a privacy claim against them for printing extracts of a letter she wrote to her father.

Harry's spokesperson provided no details about which of the titles is being sued or why.

Associated Newspapers, publishers of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday, declined to comment.

According to PM Media reported, "It's understood the claim relates to an article published by The Mail On Sunday from 20th February, which reports on security issues, under the headline “Revealed: How Harry tried to keep his legal fight over bodyguards secret.”

Author of "Finding Freedom" Omid Scobie, said "The news follows Mail on Sunday recently breaking several stories about Harry’s ongoing efforts to fund police protection while in the UK."

He added, "In January 2021 the Duke settled a defamation suit against the same paper over false stories about his relationship with the armed forces."

Further details of Harry's libel action will be known only when the documents filed with the British High Court become available to the public domain.