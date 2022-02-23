Alia Bhatt reacts to marriage rumours with Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt talks about marriage rumours with beau Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt recently opened up about marriage rumours with Ranbir Kapoor, saying that ‘the world will know’ when she eventually ties the knot.

In a recent interview, the Raazi actress was asked if she gets bothered of being in news for her relationship with Ranbir rather than her work to which she responded saying that the hype was due to the wedding season.

She said, “I don’t know, or maybe I just don’t remember it bothering me. I feel like it’s something that just happened because a lot of other people were getting married, so it was like, ‘oh, if you are a couple, then you should be getting married.’”

“I always believe it should be led by feeling and it should be done at the right time whenever you feel comfortable, and by you, I mean by me and him individually,” Alia added.

The actress went on about her love for Ranbir, saying, "There is no denying that there is a lot of love there," said Alia.

"I think he is one of the most fascinating people I have in my life in terms of the way I respect him, the love I have for him, the support he is to me, the kind of person he is," she added.

“There is a lot to love and I am sure he has great things to say about me as well. But all shall happen in due time and I promise you… or maybe I won’t, it’s too soon… that when I am getting married, the world will know,” Alia concluded.