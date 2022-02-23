Queen Elizabeth growing ‘thinner and frailer’ as Palace frantically ‘monitors’ covid-19

Experts fear Queen Elizabeth has started appearing ‘frailer than usual’ following her covid-19 diagnosis.

This claim has been made public by BBC reporter, Daniella Ralph on the Today program.

She started off by admitting, “The mood from the Palace is one of caution but no alarm. There are a couple of obvious aggravating factors here.”



Not only that, “Firstly that she is 95 years old, almost 96, and that immediately puts her in the vulnerable category."

“Also when you see the Queen now she is considerably thinner and frailer than she was a year ago and of course, she will now have to be carefully monitored."

This revelation comes just days after Buckingham Palace assured fans that the monarch is only exhibiting ‘mild cold-like symptoms and “expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week.”

In lieu of that, the Palace also explained, "She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines."