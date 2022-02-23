Liam Payne travels 10k miles to play golf post pledge to reduce carbon use

Liam Payne travelled 10,000 miles just to play a golf match just a few days after his pledge to minimize carbon footprint on Earth Day.

The One Direction alum flew off to Costa Rica with his fiancé Maya Henry after he also introduced his collection with HUGO.

According to source, quoted by The Sun, “Liam has really fallen in love with the sport. He's the first to admit he's not the best player but to his credit he's putting in the hours."

" He'd (seen) the costal course online and was desperate to try it out,” the insider spilled.

“As he had a gap in his schedule he and Maya flew out to Costa Rica for a few days but they are now home,” it added.

however, the couple has been reported to have skipped on taking a private jet for their trip and opted for a commercial flight.