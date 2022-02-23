Deepika Padukone reveals Salman Khan was first person to offer her a movie

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone revealed that Salman Khan was the first one from the entertainment industry who offered her a film.

The Bajirao Mastani actor has not worked with the Dabangg actor in any film despite of working with most big Bollywood stars.

Amid all, Deepika sat down for a candid chat with Bollywood Hungama and responded to a fan's question about working up with Salman.

“We've always had this beautiful relationship and I'll always be grateful to him because he was of the first people to offer me a film. It was just a tragedy that I was not ready for it. I had just started modelling and somebody I had worked with mentioned my work to him or he saw it,” she said.

Deepika did not mention which film she was talking about. “I was not ready for films. I didn't want to be an actor and then literally two years later, Om Shanti Om happened," she added.

Deepika expressed her gratitude for the opportunity Salman wanted to give her. “He saw potential in me when even I did not know I had it," she said.

She said she is finally getting to work with Hrithik Roshan in Fighter after 15 years in Bollywood and hopes something similar would come to her and Salman as well.

On the work front, Salman will be seen next in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. Deepika's Gehraiyaan released on February 11 on Amazon Prime. She has Fighter, Pathan, Project-K and a few other films in the pipeline.