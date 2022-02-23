Queen falsely presumed dead by US gossip blog

As the Queen currently battles Covid-19 symptoms, a US gossip website falsely reported that the monarch succumbed to the virus.
Hollywood Unlocked shocked the internet when it released an "exclusive" story claiming that the Queen is dead, raising questions and causing panic as there was no official statement by Buckingham Palace.
Since the story went viral, it has widely been accepted as false news however the founder of the blog, Jason Lee, stood by his sources and insists that the news is true.
He claimed that a reliable source informed him of the Queen’s death in a tweet which read: "We don’t post lies and I always stand by my sources. Waiting for an official statement from the palace."
It is pertinent to mention that the Queen recently tested positive for Covid-19 and is suffering flu-like symptoms while in self-isolation.
Adele's beau Rich Paul reportedly didn't like when the singer spilled the beans on the couple's baby plans
Queen Elizabeth has started growing ‘considerably thinner and frailer’ as Palace goes frantic
BTS' Jungkook's 'Stay Alive' landed on No.98 on Billboard’s Hot 100 charts
Liam Payne on Earth Day vowed to reduce carbon footprint
Anna Sorokin bashes former friend Rachel Williams of ‘cashing in’ on ‘fleeting fame’
Jaida Benjamin was found ‘unharmed’ in Los Angeles days after she went missing in the same area