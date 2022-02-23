Queen falsely presumed dead by US gossip blog

As the Queen currently battles Covid-19 symptoms, a US gossip website falsely reported that the monarch succumbed to the virus.

Hollywood Unlocked shocked the internet when it released an "exclusive" story claiming that the Queen is dead, raising questions and causing panic as there was no official statement by Buckingham Palace.

Since the story went viral, it has widely been accepted as false news however the founder of the blog, Jason Lee, stood by his sources and insists that the news is true.

He claimed that a reliable source informed him of the Queen’s death in a tweet which read: "We don’t post lies and I always stand by my sources. Waiting for an official statement from the palace."

It is pertinent to mention that the Queen recently tested positive for Covid-19 and is suffering flu-like symptoms while in self-isolation.