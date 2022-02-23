Madhuri Dixit talks about her favourite character she's ever played

Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit talked about her favourite character that she has ever played.

The Devdas actor has worked in over 80 films in her career spanning 38 years and now this Friday, she will be making her debut in the Netflix series Fame Game.

Amid all she sat down for a chat with Film Companion where she was asked to name her most favourite role that she played in her entire career.

“I've played such varied roles. I was fortunate enough to get those kinds of roles whether it was Beta or Mrityudand, Dil, Raja with Sanjay (Kapoor, also her co-star in Fame Game). So many films, Devdas. It's very hard to pick one. But I would say, maybe the character that comes closest to the person I am would be Nisha from Hum Aapke Hain Koun,” Madhuri said as her answer.

For the unversed, Madhuri played the feisty and affectionate Nisha in Sooraj Bharjatya's Hum Aapke Hain Koun. The film also starred Salman Khan, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl, Anupam Kher and many others. It is still one of the most successful Hindi films ever made. It won 13 Filmfare Awards.