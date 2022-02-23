Zarnish Khan on lip fillers: 'All of our actresses have become ducks'

Zarnish Khan: 'All of our actresses have become ducks'

Zarnish Khan vouches for her all-natural look.

Speaking to the Voice Over Man in a recent interview, the actress declared all her female counterparts look like duck after undergoing surgery.

"Ive never thought about getting my face changed. Even if you see me after ten years, I'll look the same," she declared before adding: "Sorry but I don't want duck lips. All of our actresses have become ducks. They used to be so beautiful I don't know what's happened to them now," said Zarnish."

Take a look:



