Megan Thee Stallion accuses record label of ‘chaining’ her into ‘unconscionable’ contract

Lyricist Megan Thee Stallion has hit back at her Houston record label for attempting to pull her into an ‘unlawful’ stunt that ‘chained’ her to a contract that she deems ‘unconscionable’.

The lawsuit alleges that 1501 Entertainment is attempting to categorize her 45-minute Something For Thee Hotties as less than an album so that it does not count against her contract quota.

According to an extract of the court filing obtained by Rolling Stone, “1501’s new position, taken months after the album’s release, is clearly a ruse in an effort to try to take further advantage of [Megan], at great expense and not in good faith.”

This comes shortly after the record label took to Instagram to bash the singer’s legal beef and failed to mention any recent developments in the case, in favour of warping Megan’s standing.