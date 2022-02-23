Idris Elba ‘moving into music’ after ‘leaning away’ from acting world: ‘Many may hate’

Idris Elba recently wore his heart on his sleeve and admitted that he has been working towards entering the music landscape and leaving his acting career behind.

The star weighed in on it all during his latest interview with Vanity Fair and began by admitting that he aims to slowly "lean away from the acting work."

He began by saying, "Some may think, 'Well, it will be the death of your acting if your music's [expletive]'."



"I've dealt with the internal struggle of that over the years. So now I'm at peace and I've chosen: This is what I'm doing, and I'm going to do it. Some will love it and some will hate it."

He also told the outlet, "The thing about making music is it's a very consuming process. It's very difficult to shoot a movie and then go off into the studio or make a song. It's like trying to build a soufflé while making a brick wall."

This is not the first time Elba has spoken up about his love for music and has previously revealed to People magazine that it all started back when he was 4-years-old and became "mesmerized by the turntable going around and around."

"I've worked my whole life to play at Coachella. I made it at 46! I nearly passed out when I found out."