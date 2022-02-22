John Mayer’s band test positive for COVID ahead of Madison Square Garden show

John Mayer was two bandmates short at his Madison Square Garden concert on Monday after they caught COVID

John Mayer was short of two bandmates at his Madison Square Garden concert on Monday after his drummer and background vocalist tested positive for COVID-19 moments before the show, reported People.

Mayer, who is currently on his Sob Rock tour, took to Twitter to share the news with his fans and followers ahead of his two sold-out shows at MSG.

“This afternoon, our drummer tested positive for COVID-19,” said Mayer, adding, “Tonight's concert will go on as scheduled, with a very special presentation. We all wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing you all at the show.”

Once on-stage, Mayer revealed that his background vocalist Carlos Ricketts had also contracted COVID-19, and went on to perform acoustic before Questlove joined him to play the drums for the rest of the show.

The singer then took to social media after the show to specially thank the fans, and those who helped put the show on despite the obstacles.

“The brilliant musicians in this band stepped up in ways that I will never forget, and will bond us forever. Most importantly, I thank everyone in attendance whose enthusiasm and energy in the face of some disappointing news lifted us all to something far greater than I could have ever expected,” he said.

Mayer’s tour started off in Albany, New York in February 17.