Arjun Kapoor teases Alia Bhatt as Ranbir Kapoor visits Taj Mahal with him

Arjun Kapoor went to the Taj Mahal with Ranbir Kapoor and didn’t forget to tease Alia Bhatt over the fact that her beau visited the Taj with him first.

The actor posted a picture of himself with the famed Taj Mahal in the backdrop on Instagram, captioning the picture, “When Ranbir Kapoor the artist emerged inspired by the Taj + Me...”



He then tagged Alia Bhatt on the picture in an attempt to tease her.

Replying to a comment by actress Rakul Preet who commented, “Haha finally you both saw the Taj," Arjun further teased Alia saying, "ya he saw it with me first instead of going with Alia."

The post had a lot of fun reactions from the fans as they enjoyed Arjun poking fun at Alia.

Arjun shares a friendship bond with Alia who has been dating Ranbir for some years.

In a recent interview she even stated, "In my head, I am married to Ranbir, in fact, I am married to Ranbir in my head for a long time."