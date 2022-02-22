Ajay Devgn sets a reminder for himself ahead of his wedding anniversary with Kajol

Ajay Devgn and Kajol will celebrate their 23rd wedding anniversary on February 23. Ahead of the special day, the Singham star has turned to his social media and set the reminder two days in advance with a quirky post.

On Tuesday, in an Instagram post, the Drishyam actor shared screenshots from the episode of Koffee With Karan when he forgot his wedding date and Kajol corrected him.

Ajay and Kajol had appeared in popular talk show, hosted by Karan Johar, in December 2018. During the buzzer round, K. Jo asked the two stars their wedding anniversary. While the Sooryanvanshi actor was confused between February 22 and 23, Kajol reminds him that they got married on February 24, 1999.

He captioned the post, “Reminder, Iss Baar Nahi Bhoolunga.”

Ajay and Kajol tied the knot in 1999. The two are proud parents to two kids - daughter Nysa and son Yug.

On the work front, the Tanhaji actor has started shooting for Drishyam 2. He will next be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

Moreover, he will make his digital debut with Disney Plus Hotstar’s upcoming thriller Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness, a remake of British TV show Luther. The show stars Esha Deol, Raashii Khanna and Atul Kulkarni in pivotal roles.