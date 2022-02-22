SRK’s son Aryan Khan is set to make his Bollywood debut as a writer, reports

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is ready to mark his Bollywood debut as a writer.

While oftentimes, SRK has informed media that Aryan has no interest in acting, reports are suggesting that is planning to develop his ideas for writing a web series or a film.

Aryan, 22, has a Bachelor's degree in Fine Arts, Cinematic Arts, Film and Television Production from the University of Southern California. He graduated in 2020.

He is reportedly in talks with an OTT platform for a web-series and is also working on a feature film, which will be produced by SRK’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

As per Pinkvilla reported, Aryan’s OTT series may go on floors this year

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh’s daughter Suhana is also gearing up for her Bollywood project. She will reportedly debut with a web series on Netflix, helmed by filmmaker Zoya Akhtar and will be based on the popular Archie Comics.

Moreover, the Happy New Year star has too returned to shoot for Atlee’s next in Mumbai. He will then take off to Spain for Pathan’s shoot with Deepika Padukone.