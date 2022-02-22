Kourtney Kardashian shares a glimpse of her manicure, leaves fans in awe

Kourtney Kardashian is letting everyone know how much she honours her fiancé Travis Barker.



On Monday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 42, took to her Instagram and unveiled her new manicure as she got Barker's initials painted on her ring fingers.



In one snapshot, she debuted her red, almond-shaped nails that featured a black designed "T" on her left ring finger.

Tagging celebrity nail artist Lisa Kon, Kardashian referenced the glass of green tea where her fingers rested and wrote, "a "t" and a "tea".

She followed it up with a second photo, revealing she has a matching "B," on her other hand, completing Barker's initials. Kardashian kept the caption simple with a red heart Emoji.

Kon previously shared Kardashian's full manicure set on Instagram, noting that the special design was for Valentine's Day.