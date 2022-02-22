Aaron Rodgers' emotional post for Shailene Woodley causes social media stir

Aaron Rodgers left fans confused with a new confession to fiancé Shailene Woodley after speculation of their alleged split did rounds.



The lovers did not come forward with any official statement regarding their breakup.

Taking to Instagram, the American footballer shared a qoute expressing gratitude to Woodley for being with him.

He wrote, "Thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you."

This social media post has truly left their admirers in frenzy if the couple are together or really parted ways.







