Aaron Rodgers' emotional post for Shailene Woodley causes social media stir

Aaron Rodgers left fans confused with a new confession to fiancé Shailene Woodley after speculation of their alleged split did rounds.
The lovers did not come forward with any official statement regarding their breakup.
Taking to Instagram, the American footballer shared a qoute expressing gratitude to Woodley for being with him.
He wrote, "Thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you."
This social media post has truly left their admirers in frenzy if the couple are together or really parted ways.
Prince Andrew had an out-of-court settlement with Virginia Giuffre over the sexual abuse case
As per media reports, Aryan Khan is developing ideas to write a web series and a feature film
Kourtney Kardashian unveiled her latest manicure on her Instagram Story
Madonna shocks fans with new pictures on Instagram
Queen Elizabeth was forced to rest on medical grounds and cancelled a series of planned engagements, including hosting...
Russia has moved tens of thousands of soldiers to regions near Ukraine´s borders, with the West saying Moscow plans...