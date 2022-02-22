Shailene Woodley, Aaron Rodgers are still together! confirms NFL player

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers romance is still on, confirms Rodgers himself.
The NFL star turned to his Instagram on Monday to share a series of photos in a gratitude-filled post.
"Here’s some... #MondayNightGratitude for some of the incredibly special people in my life, with some pictures from the last beautiful year," he began while attaching pictures from the football field.
However, one photo that captured fan attention was of Woodley's resting on his shoulder as the couple seemed blissful.
"@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you,"he wrote.
The post comes after Rodgers made headlines for being a 'difficult man' separating from the Divergent star.
“They’re very different people with busy careers, and there were obstacles that they couldn’t surmount,” the insider said, adding, “They will remain friendly; there’s no bad blood and no drama. It just didn’t work out for them," an insider told the media.
