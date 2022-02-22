Cristiano Ronaldo becomes ONLY person to garner 400M followers on Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo fanbase is growing by the day!

The Manchester United star player has become the only person on Instagram to cross the gigantic milestone, garnering the love of people around the world.

Celebrating the achievement, the 37-year-old turned to the photo-sharing app to send a special message for his admirers.

"Hi Guys! 400 million! Wow! What a number!" began an ecstatic Ronaldo.

He continued, "Well it's fantastic! What a moment for me. You know, without you this would have been impossible so, from the bottom of my heart I want to say thank you. Keep going like that. I will share my life with you,all the things with you because you deserve it," he gushed.

Meanwhile, the famous footballer is all set to welcome twins with his ladylove Georgina Rodriguez, extending their brood to six. The couple is parents to children Cristiano Jr, Mateo, Alana and Eva.

