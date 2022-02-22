Jamal Edwards died of sudden heart attack at mother's London home

Jamal Edwards passed away in an unexpected death on Sunday morning.
His friends and pals reveal the musician, 31, passed away of heart attack at his mother's home.
A night after he performed his final DJ set at a bar, Jamal breathed his last in Acton, West London.
His friend Dwayne tells the Mail: "The details are still not clear but we've been told that it was a heart attack.
"He was out DJing on Saturday night and eventually got home in the early hours of Sunday morning.
"The family are still trying to come to terms with it all, but we've heard that his mum found him in his bedroom and called an ambulance."
Another friend named Jerry added, "Jamal is a legend in this part of West London, and this has hit us all really hard.
"For him to go so suddenly in the prime of his life, when he was doing so much is truly shocking."
Jamal's death news was broken by his mother in a grief-stricken statement.
