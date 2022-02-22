Scott Disick flirts with Khloe Kardashian over her new sizzling pics

Kourtney Krardashian's ex Scott Disick has shared his feelings about Khloe Kardashian over her new eye-popping snaps.

Scott Disick has compared her with Marilyn Monroe after she put her enviable figure and new blonde hairdo on display.

Khloe , 37, seemed to be a big fan of the late Hollywood legend as she channeled serious Marilyn vibes in the strapless gown and matching gloves.



The reality star looked strikingly similar to the legendary actor's all-pink look in the iconic 1953 film Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.

Scott Disick, the ex of her sister Kourtney Kardashian - and Keeping Up with the Kardashians co-star - simply commented: “Marilyn.”

Kourtney left a comment on her sister's picture, saying 'you better' while adding a brown heart emoji.



Khloe's some fans also called her Marilyn Monroe of new era, with one wrote: “Marylin Mon-Khlo, is that you?”

“Whoa so Marilyn,” another wrote.

Khloe’s famous friends were also quick to comment on how hot the mum-of-one looked in the photoshoot, with Vanessa Bryant leaving a series of love heart eye emojis, while her BFF Malika Haqq left flame emojis on the post.