Anil Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan and Fatima Sana Shaikh collaborate for new thriller ‘Thar’

Bollywood veteran actor Anil Kapoor announced his upcoming Netflix project, Thar on Monday. The Welcome actor dropped the first-look of her upcoming revenge thriller and left his fans impressed.

The forthcoming Netflix project will also star Dangal famed actress Fatima Sana Sheikh, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and Satish Kaushik.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Ludo star shared the intriguing first-look images from the film. She posted the pictures with caption, “Out in the desert, who can you really trust? So excited about you watching ‘Thar’ Releasing soon on Netflix #TharOnNetflix.”

Thar, which is inspired by Western Noir genres, will also see the Slumdog Millionaire star sharing the screen space with his son Harsh Varrdhan. Earlier, the father-son duo worked together in Netflix’s AK vs AK, helmed by Anurag Kashyap.

Thar, a revenge thriller drama, revolves around the character of Harsh, who plays Siddharth in the film. Harsh shared the first look on his Instagram and hinted that he will be locking horns with Anil in the new film. “You either brave the storm or fall for the mirage. Watch as @anilskapoor and I clash in ‘Thar’ Arriving soon on Netflix!” he wrote.

The upcoming film will mark the directorial debut of Raj Singh Chaudhary who has also written the film. Thar is expected to get a mid-year release on the streaming channel.