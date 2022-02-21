Camilla ‘to struggle’ at Prince Charles’ coronation: ‘Not quite up to first class?’

Experts break down the real reason Duchess Camilla is slated to be crowned Queen alongside Prince Charles and even reference the ‘damaging effects’ that may occur if she is given a separate date of ascension.



Professor Vernon Bogdanor, at King’s College London made this revelation and told Express UK, "One difficulty I think is that, at the coronation, the wife of the King is crowned with the King. That is not statutory.”

“There was a case when it wasn’t as long ago as 1821 when George IV, in order to separate from his wife, Queen Caroline, sort of locked the door of Westminster Abbey so she couldn’t get in.”

“It is not required, but it has been the custom. If Camilla is not crowned Queen with the King, it may look to some as if she is not quite up to the first class.”

“Therefore, I think this is a difficulty. I think the Church’s rules on divorce are much more liberal now and she would be crowned Queen [with Charles]. My own personal view is she should be, but it depends on public opinion really.”